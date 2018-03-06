CM presides over meeting on final budget modalities

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday presided over yet another meeting at the Delhi Secretariat related to final modalities pertaining to this year’s budget.

Sources said the meeting was chaired in his office and commenced a little after 4 p.m. They added that it went on for an hour-and-a-half, just like the meetings Mr. Kejriwal has been presiding over since the beginning of the month.

“The actual content of the meeting is strictly confidential. However, suffice it to say, the meeting revolved around firming up last-minute formalities related to the budget for the following fiscal,” said a senior government official.

Another source claimed the government is currently in the process of finalising the outcome budget, which will be tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, in the upcoming budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from March 16 to 28. The date of presentation of the budget will be announced after a meeting with the Business Advisory Committee, Mr. Sisodia had announced recently.

When asked when he would present his speech, he said the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will decide the same. However, he had said, his speech was scheduled after March 19.

In the upcoming budget, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government plans to announce several measures to tackle the city’s air pollution, including promoting CNG-based generators, third-party audit of polluting industries and their switchover to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), official sources said.

The government, said Mr. Sisodia, has decided to come up with a multi-department action plan in this year’s budget, which is being projected as Delhi’s first ‘green budget’ by the city administration.