CM postpones fast ‘in view of Indo-Pak situation’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would postpone his indefinite hunger strike that was to start from Friday due to the “prevailing Indo-Pak situation”.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener had announced on February 23 in the Delhi Assembly that he would embark on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Delhi.

However, after the Indian Air Force carried out a strike in Pakistan on Tuesday, Mr. Kejriwal said he would postpone his protest.

“In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today. [sic],” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan [sic].”