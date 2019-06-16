CM pitches for statehood at NITI Aayog meeting

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday raised the pitch for full statehood to Delhi at a meeting of NITI Aayog here.

He also sought the Centre’s cooperation for natural storage of water in the Yamuna floodplains apart from seeking a bigger share in central taxes, said sources in the government.

Mr. Kejriwal reportedly said that the “Delhi government wants the Centre’s cooperation in its mega project for natural storage of water”. He also submitted studies, including one from IIT-Delhi, which showed that natural storage during a single monsoon would be suffcient to end water shortage in Delhi for two years.

“The Chief Minister also said that Delhi should be given full statehood, which he said had been promised for decades but denied by successive Central governments. He also submitted that Delhi does not get its fair share in central taxes,” a source said. The CM is reported to have said that States get 42% share in central taxes whereas Delhi gets “a paltry ₹325 crore”.