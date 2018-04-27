CM orders inquiry into accident

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fatal accident involving a school van in Keshavpuram earlier in the day, a Delhi government statement said.

Mr. Kejriwal asked Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to have an inquiry conducted by the District Magistrate concerned.

The statement added that it had been brought to the government’s notice that a tanker or truck collided with the van carrying schoolchildren.

The Chief Secretary ordered North-West Delhi DM C. Uday Kumar to carry out the inquiry and submit the interim report within three days and the final report within 15 days.

The inquiry would look into the facts of the incident, including the details of the vehicles involved, whether the driver had the necessary clearances and whether the van had been overloaded.