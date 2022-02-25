CM okays plan to build reservoirs along Yamuna floodplains

Part of a project to tap monsoon water, purify and supply it to Delhi residents

Part of a project to tap monsoon water, purify and supply it to Delhi residents

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for storing the excess water that flows in the Yamuna during the monsoon, in reservoirs along the river, and of purifying and supplying it.

Mr. Kejriwal said if the strategy is successful, more reservoirs will be built to divert excess water from the Yamuna to supply water in the city.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was given a presentation with several proposals on the issue, following which he deliberated on key points with experts. The Chief Minister agreed to move forward with two proposals, including a pilot catchment wetland reservoir of 459 acres at the upper end of the pondage of Wazirabad reservoir on the western bank of the river. This reservoir will store flood water up to 1735 million gallons (MG) at reservoir level of 208 mean sea level (MSL). The second proposal was a pilot 20 acre off-river mini reservoir with 10 metre depth will store 223 MG. “The officials concerned have been directed to proceed with both these proposals, so that the work on the pilot projects can be started soon,” Mr. Kejriwal said. “If these pilot projects are successful, then the Delhi Government will build many more such reservoirs, so that the excess water that comes in Yamuna can be used for drinking,” the Chief Minister further added.