CM okays plan to acquire 147 acres for industrial hub in north-west Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to acquire 147 acres from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to establish an “environment-friendly” industrial hub in north-west Delhi’s Rani Khera.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a statement on Tuesday, said the file regarding the proposal has been sent to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for approval. “Efforts to develop an industrial hub in Rani Khera have been going on for several years. There were many obstacles in this work but now all obstacles have been removed,” it said.

The project was first conceived during the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in Delhi. The AAP government took up the project after coming to power in 2015. However, it faced delays due to several factors, including land acquisition issues.

Behind schedule

In 2020, the Delhi government had announced that it will develop a business park in the area in seven phases and the first phase will be completed by August 31, 2022.

The government missed this deadline, which was extended to May 2023. However, the project did not take off.

The CMO said the project will be environment-friendly and the land acquisition process will “prioritise the industries that do not cause any pollution”.

“This place will promote industries largely associated with the services sector,” the statement read, adding that the government will provide land at concessional rates.

It also said that a smart integrated IT park will be developed in Rani Khera, comprising several blocks that will be entirely pollution-free.

The CMO said IT companies and those in the field of media, biotechnology, research and innovation will be given priority.

Night-time economy

The Chief Minister also granted permission to 32 shops and restaurants to operate round the clock. So far, 667 commercial establishments have been allowed to operate 24x7 as part of the AAP government’s push to boost the night-time economy. The proposal has been sent to the L-G for approval.

“The Kejriwal government is very serious about creating a business-friendly environment in Delhi to spur economic growth. Therefore, the government has taken several significant steps to encourage this and strengthen economic development,” the CMO said.

“Owing to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s positive approach, the number of shop owners interested in operating commercial establishments for 24 hours is continuously increasing,” the CMO said.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP-led Centre of pushing the manufacturing sector into a crisis. “The situation resembles that of 1970. After the new economic policy was adopted in 1991, there was considerable progress in the country due to liberalisation, but all that progress has now been ruined,” Ms. Kakkar said.

