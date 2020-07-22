CM okays doorstep delivery of ration

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’ which will allow beneficiaries to avail doorstep delivery of ration.

Announcing it during a digital briefing, Mr. Kejriwal said the scheme, which entitles residents who currently collect ration from PDS shops to get the same ration delivered to their homes, was in line with his government’s dream to ensure that the poor “get ration with respect”.

The scheme will be implemented within 6-7 months and from the day of its implementation, the Delhi government would also implement the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative.

“Every State government along with the help of the Central government is distributing ration to its people. But, ever since ration distribution has started in the country, poor people are facing a lot of issues in collecting ration. Either the shop is not open, or people have to stand in long queues, or they do not get adequate ration or it is not weighed properly,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The decision that was taken in the Cabinet meeting is a revolutionary step,” he said.

Option available

Mr. Kejriwal said wheat grains would be lifted from FCI godowns and taken to grinding shops to be turned into flour. Flour, sugar, rice and other items will be packed and will be delivered to the homes of the people.

Beneficiaries will be given an option of taking ration from shops or getting it delivered to their homes. Flour will be provided under the scheme instead of wheat grains.