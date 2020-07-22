CM okays doorstep delivery of ration

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’ which will allow beneficiaries to avail doorstep delivery of ration.
Announcing it during a digital briefing, Mr. Kejriwal said the scheme, which entitles residents who currently collect ration from PDS shops to get the same ration delivered to their homes, was in line with his government’s dream to ensure that the poor “get ration with respect”.
The scheme will be implemented within 6-7 months and from the day of its implementation, the Delhi government would also implement the Centre’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative.
“Every State government along with the help of the Central government is distributing ration to its people. But, ever since ration distribution has started in the country, poor people are facing a lot of issues in collecting ration. Either the shop is not open, or people have to stand in long queues, or they do not get adequate ration or it is not weighed properly,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
“The decision that was taken in the Cabinet meeting is a revolutionary step,” he said.
Option available
Mr. Kejriwal said wheat grains would be lifted from FCI godowns and taken to grinding shops to be turned into flour. Flour, sugar, rice and other items will be packed and will be delivered to the homes of the people.
Beneficiaries will be given an option of taking ration from shops or getting it delivered to their homes. Flour will be provided under the scheme instead of wheat grains.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath