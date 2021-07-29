CM okays DoE proposal to take over private school

Institution failed to roll back fee hike

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday has decided to issue a show-cause notice for taking over the management of Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai, after the school repeatedly failed to comply with multiple orders of the Delhi government asking it to rollback its fee hike.

The Delhi government said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal of the directorate to take over the management of the school and that the decision had been sent to the L-G.

“The Kejriwal government will not let any kind of injustice prevail, we are with the parents. They should be assured that we will stand with them against such injustice and not let them face any difficulties,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

The DoE said that it had conducted an inspection of the financial statement of the school for fiscal years 2012-2013 to 2018-2019.

After a detailed inspection of the records, the department found that the total funds for the year 2018-2019 amounted to ₹49.72 crore of which the expenditure was estimated to be ₹18.87 crore implying that there was a net surplus of ₹30.85 crore upon which the department concluded that the school had no actual need to increase the fees of the school.

The government said that the directorate issued several notices to the school, asking them to stop charging the increased fee and submit a reply which the school did not. It added that the school had approached the High Court against the directorate’s order however, the court endorsed the Directorate of Education’s order asking the school to roll back the increased fees.