CM office receives ‘death threat’ emails

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office received emails with death threats on two occasions last week.

Delhi Police Special Cyber Cell has been tasked with the investigation, said officials.

A senior officer said the emails were received from an anonymous ID on July 25 and then again on July 30.

It did not contain any text but only had ‘kill, kill, kill’ in the subject line.

The police received a formal complaint in the matter after which a non-cognisable report was registered under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Permission to investigate the case has been obtained from the court and investigation has begun. Details of the ID have been sought from the service provider,” the officer added.

In January 2019, Mr. Kejrwal received a death threat call in which the caller named a man saying that he is planning to kill him.

A week before the call, Mr. Kejriwal received an email threatening that his daughter would be abducted.