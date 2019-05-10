‘CM misleading residents of unauthorised colonies’

The BJP attacked both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress over their “vote-bank politics” in regard to the Capital’s unauthorised colonies here on Thursday.

Union Minister and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel accused AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of “misleading residents of unauthorised colonies” through “false claims” to the effect that the BJP wanted to raze their homes and the Congress for “enticing the poor with ₹72,000” through enrolment forms for its ‘Nyay’ scheme.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is making false, baseless allegations that the BJP would raze unauthorised colonies and hand the land to rich people for building flats. The false allegations of Kejriwal reveal how low can he stoop for vote-bank politics,” Mr. Goel alleged.

“Kejriwal had promised in his manifesto [Point No. 56] that he would regularise these unauthorised colonies and open the registries of such properties so that people could avail loans against them. But, since he has failed to fulfil his promise, he is casting aspersions on the BJP,” he alleged further.

Accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of being “responsible for this mess”, Mr. Goel argued that it had failed to finalise the layout plan and boundaries even after being in power for the past four-and-a-half years.

‘Betrayed people’

“Once the BJP forms its government in Delhi and at the Centre, we will begin the process within a span of two months. The Congress had also betrayed the people of Delhi in 2013 in a similar fashion when Sheila Dikshit promised to regularise unauthorised colonies by distributing provisional certificates to them. Both the Congress and AAP are cheating the people of Delhi,” he alleged.

Attacking the Congress, the Minister claimed it was “indulging in vote-bank politics” by asking the poor to fill a “Nyay Minimum Scheme” form.

“It is being propagated that whoever with the annual income of less than ₹1,44,000 fills up this form would get ₹6,000 every month once the Congress comes to power,” the Minister said.

The Congress, he claimed, had “not even announced enough candidates” to form the government at the Centre, and, he argued, would get even less than 44 seats this time. With this backdrop, he argued further, asking people to fill these forms was “akin to offering them a bribe”.

“I have submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission in this regard, seeking strict action against the Congress,” Mr. Goel said further terming its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi’s open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a joke”.

“Priyanka Gandhi has thrown an open challenge to Prime Minister Modi to fight the polls on the issues of demonetisation, GST and women’s security. She has forgotten that the BJP had come to power in Gujarat after GST implementation. The BJP government was again formed in Uttar Pradesh after the demonetisation, and we have won six Assembly elections on the issues of demonetisation, GST and women’s security,” he argued.