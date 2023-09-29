ADVERTISEMENT

CM meets pilgrims bound for Ayodhya

September 29, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took part in a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ and interacted with devotees bound for Ayodhya under his government’s pilgrimage scheme. He said the scheme has been availed by around 75,000 elderly people so far.

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana was launched by the Delhi government in January 2018 and so far 77 trains have taken pilgrims to various holy places, the Delhi government said.

The group that left for Ayodhya on Thursday comprised 780 devotees.

“Pilgrimage brings spiritual merit and the act of organising pilgrimages is considered virtuous. Blessings of the elderly will be plentiful for funding this journey,” the CM said during the ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ at Thyagaraj Stadium.

Revenue Minister Atishi said the CM was taking care of the Delhi’s elderly like a son. “He believes that every elderly person is like his parent and considers it his responsibility to serve them,” she said.

