CM meets market associations, allays fear of another shutdown

Kejriwal requests traders to distribute masks for free to those who don’t have one

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met representatives of market associations from across the Capital to seek their cooperation in controlling rising COVID-19 cases.

On their part, the government said the market associations had assured the Chief Minister that they would support the government in preventing infection at market places.

Mr. Kejriwal clarified that the government does not want to shut markets and requested the associations to provide masks to shoppers, who are without masks.

At the same time, he also appealed to all political parties to send volunteers to distribute masks. He also called on Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs, councillors and volunteers to distribute masks free of cost to the people.

After meeting the market associations, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted: “Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties, government does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the market will be provided free by market associations. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitizers [sic].”

“Our Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, MPs, councillors and volunteers, all of you also go to public places and distribute free masks to those who are not wearing masks. This is the greatest patriotic and human service. I also want to request all political parties to tell their volunteers to go out on the road and distribute free masks. Let us stop the spread of corona by joint effort [sic],” he stated in another tweet.

Commendable effort

The Chief Minister said that despite the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, doctors, nurses, and medical staffers had done commendable work and were constantly treating patients without tiring, for which they needed to be appreciated.

The Delhi government stated it was taking “all measures” to control the spread of the pandemic and provide better treatment to patients. Constant efforts were being made to ensure that Delhi residents do not suffer due to the shortage of ICU beds in hospitals, it said.

While 663 additional ICU beds will be increased in Delhi government hospitals within the next few days, 750 ICU beds have been provided by the Central government.