CM meets L-G after 4 weeks, hopes situation will improve

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with L-G VInai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the first time since the CBI raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on August 19, and said whatever happened was “unfortunate” and things should improve now.

The meeting between Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Saxena took place after a gap of four weeks. The relationship between the AAP government and Raj Niwas has remained strained over the last few months owing to allegations of corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 and the construction of additional classrooms at government schools. Mr. Saxena had alleged “gross procedural lapses” in the excise policy and recommended a CBI probe into the matter in July this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The L-G and I met today after a few weeks during which I was unavailable as I was not in Delhi. It was a good meeting and took place in a very cordial atmosphere; we discussed a host of issues,” Mr. Kejriwal said following the meeting.

Request for cooperation

“I requested him [the L-G] to cooperate with making the MCD more efficient since the issue of sanitation is a major concern in the city. I also offered the Delhi government’s help in removing garbage dumps at a faster pace,” the Chief Minister said.

On the run-ins with the L-G over the CBI probe into the now-scrapped liquor policy, Mr. Kejriwal said: “Whatever has happened recently is unfortunate. I hope the situation will improve. The meeting today was a good one where we discussed important issues concerning the people of Delhi.”

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Mr. Kejriwal has taken “a positive step” forward to meet with the L-G “despite all the personal attacks and slander”. “Even though AAP and the L-G Office have been engaged in a heated war of words due to the political situation in Delhi, the Chief Minister met the L-G for the greater good of Delhi and to ensure the city’s progress doesn’t meet any roadblocks,” he said.

To avoid any “misunderstandings”, it is pertinent to understand that the Chief Minister has been “put into power” by the people of Delhi continuously with “unwavering support” over the last three terms, Mr. Bharadwaj said.

DU colleges’ funds issue

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday demanded Mr. Saxena’s intervention in relation to a financial crisis being faced by 12 Delhi University colleges funded by the AAP government.

“We urge the L-G to intervene in the matter as the teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges are not getting their salary for the past several months. Colleges are now cutting teachers’ salaries and teaching days are also being reduced to minimise the expenses,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

In response, Delhi government sources said necessary directions have been issued to clear outstanding dues of the teachers and college staff.