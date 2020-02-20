CM meets his Ministers to discuss ‘10 guarantees’

New Delhi

20 February 2020 01:31 IST

‘Prepare road map to fulfil promises in Guarantee Card’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with all Cabinet Ministers, Secretaries and Heads of Departments to discuss the 10 “guarantees” made by him during the recently concluded Assembly elections here.

This was followed by the first Cabinet meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government’s second tenure.

Mr. Kejriwal, the Delhi government said in a statement, directed all HoDs to prepare a detailed road map to fulfil the promises in the ‘Guarantee Card’ within one week and provide an estimate for the budget required to implement the same.

“The new government has already started its processes following the oath ceremony without wasting much time. We have started working towards the development of Delhi, and I hope that we will work at a much faster pace than we had during our last tenure,” Mr. Kejriwal told reporters at a press conference.

“...I have been consistently asked why I did not take charge of any department. I did not take charge of anything except the Delhi Jal Board during my last tenure. It is much easier to monitor the functioning of all the departments than handling any one. I believe it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to overlook the performance of all the Ministers and the operations of their departments,” he said further.

Mr. Kejriwal, the government said, also made clear in the meeting that all free schemes implemented during his previous tenure would continue for the next five years. These include free electricity up to 200 units, free water up to 20,000 litre, free ride for women on buses and a free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.

Mr. Kejriwal said the respective heads or the Secretaries of departments such as Education, Health, Security, Water, Electricity, Transport, Environment, had been instructed to formulate a plan for the smooth functioning of their departments.

“The plan will contain the timeline as well as the budget or monetary requirements for the fulfilment of the guarantees concerning their departments. The plan will also have set milestones of the execution of work, to assess the fulfilment of plans in the stipulated timelines,” he said.

“Separate meetings will be held a week later with each of these departments every week where they will hold presentations notifying their requirements. The budget allocation on these ‘guarantees’ will be announced during the announcement of the budget for this financial year in the Delhi Assembly,” he said further.

The Delhi Cabinet, Mr. Kejriwal added, had decided that the first Delhi Assembly session would be a three-day one and be held between February 24 and 26. The Chief Minister also issued an assurance related to 24-hour safe and clean tap water in the next five years.