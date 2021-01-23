CM meets DSIIDC officials to review work on IT park

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday convened a meeting with Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) officials to review the development work on the new Rani Khera Technology Park — a new IT business park to be constructed here.
The officials gave a presentation on the construction work, which will commence from May, 2021.
CM reviews other works
Mr. Kejriwal also reviewed the status of ongoing maintenance work in industrial areas, including Okhla industrial area Phase III, Mangolpuri, Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Patparganj, Jhilmil, Jhandewalan, Lawrence Road, Kirti Nagar, GTK Road and Bhorgarh Industrial Area in Bawana Phase II.
The DSIIDC presented the detailed plan for the construction of the business park, which the government will develop in seven different phases.
Project completion
According to the government, the first phase of the Rani Khera Business Park development project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by May 2025.
Mr. Kejriwal was also apprised that all necessary approvals of the government departments concerned have been duly completed and he directed the officials to conclude all works in a time-bound manner.
He said both pending and ongoing redevelopment and maintenance work in DSIIDC industrial areas should be completed as per revised deadlines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath