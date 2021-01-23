CM meets DSIIDC officials to review work on IT park

Construction to commence from May

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday convened a meeting with Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) officials to review the development work on the new Rani Khera Technology Park — a new IT business park to be constructed here.

The officials gave a presentation on the construction work, which will commence from May, 2021.

CM reviews other works

Mr. Kejriwal also reviewed the status of ongoing maintenance work in industrial areas, including Okhla industrial area Phase III, Mangolpuri, Mayapuri, Udyog Nagar, Patparganj, Jhilmil, Jhandewalan, Lawrence Road, Kirti Nagar, GTK Road and Bhorgarh Industrial Area in Bawana Phase II.

The DSIIDC presented the detailed plan for the construction of the business park, which the government will develop in seven different phases.

Project completion

According to the government, the first phase of the Rani Khera Business Park development project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by May 2025.

Mr. Kejriwal was also apprised that all necessary approvals of the government departments concerned have been duly completed and he directed the officials to conclude all works in a time-bound manner.

He said both pending and ongoing redevelopment and maintenance work in DSIIDC industrial areas should be completed as per revised deadlines.