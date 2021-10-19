CM meets chess champion Tania Sachdev

New Delhi

19 October 2021 22:49 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Tania Sachdev, a silver medalist at the Chess World Championship. He told Ms. Sachdev he was “extremely proud” of her performance and that her success will ensure that the game regains its popularity.

Mr. Kejriwal told her that the sole purpose behind the Delhi Sports University was to develop talent that can bring medals for the country. During the meeting, Ms. Sachdev spoke to the Chief Minister in detail about her performance all over the world and also shared how hard she worked towards realising her dreams since childhood.

“You and your team have made the whole country proud with your stellar performance. We have to work together to make chess reach every household of the state and bring back the fame the sport held. The Delhi government will provide any support that is required for this cause,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having told her.

During the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal learnt that Ms. Sachdev hadn’t been felicitated by the State. He then spoke to Sports Minister Manish Sisodia and asked him to felicitate her as per protocol.

Ms. Sachdev said she felt honoured to meet the Chief Minister. She said: “I would be happy to help the Delhi government in their initiatives and will be keen on providing my services in whatever capacity deemed fit. My family and I deeply appreciate the style of working this government maintains and have personally seen their efficiency in governance.”