CM making false promises to farmers, claims Bidhuri

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making tall promises to farmers in kisan mahapanchayats in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh while backstabbing the farmers of Delhi by not fulfilling promises made to them.

Accusing the Chief Minister of shedding crocodile tears for the farmers, Mr. Bidhuri demanded that the Delhi government live up to promises made to the farmers of Delhi first and then talk about their welfare in other States at a protest staged by the BJP at Kanjhawala Deputy Commissioner’s office.

BJP Delhi Pradesh Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sherawat, party members and local farmers were among who participated in the protest following which they submitted a memorandum in support of their demands, including MSP and free electricity among others, to the DC.

“We will continue to protest against the indifferent attitude and stepmotherly treatment of the farmers by the Delhi government till their demands are met,” Mr. Bidhuri said.