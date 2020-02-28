CM lists out rehabilitation measures for riot victims

Chief MInister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media in the city on Thursday.

NEW DELHI

28 February 2020 01:45 IST

Round-the-clock helpline numbers and help desks to be set up

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal listed out several peace and rehabilitation measures for those affected by the violence in north-east Delhi. The CM said that the Delhi government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence.

“Coordination meetings have been held in the two districts [Shahdara and north-east Delhi] by the Divisional Commissioners concerned along with other departments/agencies such as the municipal corporations of Delhi, police and NGOs,” the CM said.

He added that such coordination meetings will be held every morning. “Cooked food and around 300 litres of milk are being provided to around 2,000 people of Shahdara [Noor-e-ilahi & Kardampuri] and north-east Delhi [Brahampuri & Mustafabad] for which around 350 civil defence volunteers have been pressed into service,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The CM also announced round-the-clock helpline numbers and help desks to facilitate hassle-free and safe movement of the sick, injured, dead or any person in an emergency condition and movement of fire tenders and ambulances as per requirements. Peace committees shall be constituted at mohalla level, he said.

The revenue department will undertake intensive confidence-building measures and make a quick survey of the quantum of losses suffered by individuals, families, business establishments, shops and institutions among others, he said.

The government also said that the finance department will convene a meeting of heads of insurance companies and direct them to organise special camps for immediate disbursement of claims.

Special doctors from VIMHANS are there to provide counselling to those who have lost their kith and kin. If children have lost books, the Directorate of Education shall provide books and notebooks free of cost to them, the CM added.