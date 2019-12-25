CM lays foundation stone of extended Ashram flyway

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of the extended Ashram flyover and underpass here on Tuesday.

“There is heavy traffic congestion on Ashram Chowk during office hours. People are stuck on one signal for at least 45 minutes, which creates ruckus and long jams on a single road,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a public gathering at the foundation ceremony.

“To provide relief to the commuters from traffic congestion, we have decided to extend Ashram flyover up to the DND flyway, which will decrease the travel time between Noida and Ashram due to no extended signals. Commuters travelling from Lajpat Nagar to Noida and Sarai Kale Khan will have to face no diversions or signals,” he said further.

Construction of an underpass on the existing Ashram flyover is also under way to decongest the flyover, a statement said.

According to the statement, the tendering process of the proposed underpass under the Ashram flyover expansion scheme had been completed, its construction will cost about ₹78 crore and will be completed within the next year.

The 410-meter-long underpass will have four lanes, and after its completion, 41% of the vehicles will use this underpass. The construction of flyovers — including a six-lane flyover from Ashram to the DND — will cost around ₹128.95 crore and will be completed within the next year, according to the statement.

Congested spots

“The national capital needs to have technically improved and advanced infrastructure as well as policies for the welfare of the people...The responsibility of identifying and creating a list of all the congested spots, which lead to traffic jams in the city, will be handed over to an agency,” he said.

“The wide roads in Delhi turn into narrow lane or three or four-lane roads after a few miles which create bottleneck at a few locations. There is a problem in designing roads and changes in the infrastructure can bring about a difference. The designated agency will provide us with a roadmap on how to solve the traffic congestion on the city roads,” he added.