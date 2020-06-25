CM launches video call facility at Lok Nayak Hospital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital, which will assist them in talking to their loved ones.

He also congratulated the doctors for working rigorously and successfully treating the infected patients for the last 100-odd days. While launching the videoconferencing technology for the patients, Mr. Kejriwal interacted with the doctors and patients admitted in the hospital through a video call.

“Till now, the problem was that if a COVID-19 positive patient was admitted to the hospital, relatives of the patient were not able to meet them or talk to them. They were unable to get information on the condition of the patient. Now, tablets have been installed in every ward of the hospital. The family members can visit the hospital and talk to the patient through videoconferencing,” he said.

Highest recovery

Briefing Mr. Kejriwal on the services provided by Lok Nayak Hospital to the COVID-19 patients through a presentation, a team of doctors said around 2,751 patients had recovered and been discharged by the hospital, making this the highest recovery figure countrywide.

Mr. Kejriwal congratulated doctors as the facility completed 100 days as a COVID-dedicated hospital, which was declared on March 17.

“It has been 100 days since the hospital staffers have been working on the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It is the country’s largest COVID-19 dedicated hospital, and since March 17, it has successfully treated 2,700 COVID-19 positive patients and sent them home. It is the only COVID-19 hospital in the country with 2,000 beds,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic are generally treated at home itself. Only those who are very serious and need hospitalisation are admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital.

“Their treatment was also not easy. But all the doctors, without thinking about themselves or their families, have worked here day and night for the service of the people. You may imagine how difficult it is for them to spend so many hours in a PPE kit. The medical team, nurses, and doctors of the hospital are doing a tremendous job,” he praised them.