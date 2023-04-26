ADVERTISEMENT

CM launches 180 revamped, cloud-based Delhi govt. websites

April 26, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi 

The government said the new websites will launch faster and work seamlessly across different devices

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 180 revamped websites of different departments and bodies of the Delhi government.

A statement by the government said its new integrated portal will host the revamped websites, which will launch faster and work seamlessly across different devices.

“The new cloud-based portal of the Delhi government eliminates the risk of a server crash, making it faster, more reliable and easily accessible. The government has used modern technology in the new portal and there is sufficient bandwidth. When the traffic increases, these sites will not crash,” it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kejriwal said that the previous websites were developed in 2008 and based on the technology available at the time. “Modern technology has made things more user-friendly and the new portals will reflect it. These changes will remove the dependency of these websites on the server,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / government

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US