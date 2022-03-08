Chief Minister lauds DCW for commendable work

March 08, 2022 23:18 IST

The commission has processed 1.23 lakh cases in six years: DCW chief

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal honoured women from various fields on International Women’s Day and recognised their contribution to society at an event here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was the chief guest at an award ceremony hosted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), praised the awardees for their bravery. Among those present were Canadian High Commissioner Cameron McKay and DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Lauding DCW’s efforts, the CM said, “Today, DCW stands tall as an exemplary body from which all state commissions take inspiration. In my opinion, the National Commission for Women should learn from DCW as to how to uplift women’s causes.”

Mr. Kejriwal said two major steps had been taken by the DCW to make Delhi more women-friendly — providing women with a “sense of security” and ample work opportunities.

In addition to strengthening the DCW, he added, the Delhi government had brought the city to a point where it tops the list of CCTV coverage per square mile throughout the globe, among others. “In the last six years, DCW has done amazing work. We have processed 1.23 lakh cases in these six years. The 181 helpline team has attended more than 15 lakh calls. The Delhi Commission for Women before us had heard only one case in eight years,” Ms. Maliwal said. The Delhi Tourism Department organised various events on the occasion at Dilli Haat in INA Market, which included a performance by the all-women Delhi Police band and a performance by Devendra Manglamukhi (Devika), India’s first transgender Kathak dancer. Manisha Saxena, Principal Secretary (Health), was the Chief Guest. “We are working for inclusive tourism where women feel an important part of touristic endeavours in the city,” said Swati Sharma, Secretary (Tourism) GNCTD and MD & CEO, Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation. “Together we will progress and work towards branding Delhi as a safe and enjoyable destination for women from all over the country and the world,” Ms. Sharma added.