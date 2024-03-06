GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM, L-G spar over Sangam Vihar ‘mess’

March 06, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CM said the L-G was ‘forced to play the role of the Opposition despite holding a constitutional post’.

Delhi CM said the L-G was ‘forced to play the role of the Opposition despite holding a constitutional post’. | Photo Credit: ANI

A war of words broke out between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday after the latter visited Sangam Vihar and deplored the lack of basic facilities in the area in a post on X. In response, the CM said Mr. Saxena was “forced to play the role of the Opposition despite holding a constitutional post”.

Earlier in the day, the L-G said the residents of Sangam Vihar were “forced to live a hellish life, deprived of basic public facilities. There are no roads, no sewers, no garbage disposal”.

Mr. Kejriwal thanked Mr. Saxena for pointing out the shortcomings and demanded the strictest action against the errant officials.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said instead of blaming officials, the CM should demand answers from his own legislators.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.