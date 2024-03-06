CM, L-G spar over Sangam Vihar ‘mess’

March 06, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi:

A war of words broke out between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday after the latter visited Sangam Vihar and deplored the lack of basic facilities in the area in a post on X. In response, the CM said Mr. Saxena was “forced to play the role of the Opposition despite holding a constitutional post”.

Earlier in the day, the L-G said the residents of Sangam Vihar were “forced to live a hellish life, deprived of basic public facilities. There are no roads, no sewers, no garbage disposal”.

Mr. Kejriwal thanked Mr. Saxena for pointing out the shortcomings and demanded the strictest action against the errant officials.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said instead of blaming officials, the CM should demand answers from his own legislators.