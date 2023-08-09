CM, L-G inaugurate park to commemorate freedom struggle and Satyagraha

August 09, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K Saxena jointly inaugurated the redeveloped Shaheedi Park on Tuesday.

This was the first time the two constitutional functionaries were publicly seen together after the services Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Shaheedi Park, billed as an “important outdoor museum park”, was at the centre of a political slugfest last week after the AAP-ruled MCD replaced the Bhagwa (saffron) flag in the hands of a statue of Bharat Mata (Mother India) at the park with the Tricolour.

The CM and the L-G have asked the municipality to provide free entry into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run park for schoolchildren. It will be opened to the public on Wednesday.

The 4.5-acre municipal park, which showcases scrap-made sculptures of freedom fighters and other eminent personalities, was built at the cost of ₹15 crore. Over 250 tonnes of scrap was used to create the installations, said an official, adding that over 700 artisans took six months to complete the project.

Mr. Kejriwal said at the event, “Given the beautiful manner in which history has been depicted here, I feel that visiting this park should be made compulsory for school students. It will augment the MCD’s income; at the same time, the children will also benefit from their visit.”

He added, “I have been told that the MCD has started many such projects in the city. I hope that people get to see them very soon.”

Mr. Saxena said, “The park tells the story of the rebellion of 1857, culture and social awareness in the country, the Swadeshi movement and the Satyagraha, and the integration of various princely States into independent India,” the official said.

He added that the foreign dignitaries who visit the national capital for the G-20 Summit in September will also get a glimpse of the park.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Leader of the MCD House Mukesh Goel, area Councillor Sarika Choudhary and MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti were also present at the event.

‘Unity and diversity’

“To enhance the beauty of the park, nearly 56,000 trees and shrubs of various varieties, including champa, kachnar, ficus, and syngonium, have been planted here,” a statement issued by the MCD read.

“A unique feature of this park is its grand plan, which includes elements such as unity and diversity. The greenery, ornate gardens and safe passageway provide visitors with a peaceful and meditative environment. The park also serves as an educational hub, imparting valuable knowledge about our nation’s journey towards freedom and progress,” it added.

This is the third park developed by the municipality on the “waste-to-wealth” theme, with the previous two being ‘Seven Wonders Park’ at Sarai Kale Khan and ‘Bharat Darshan Park’ at Punjabi Bagh.