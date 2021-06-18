CM, L-G discuss measures to prepare for third wave

Steps are in place to meet oxygen demand, hospital beds

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday met virtually to discuss preparations for the plausible third wave of COVID-19 hitting the Capital.

According to the government, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Baijal and presided over a presentation inclusive of “extensive preparedness measures” highlighting enhanced healthcare infrastructure that the government has been building since the pandemic.

“The Chief Minister discussed in detail about the State Level Task Force constituted to increase the number of health workers, the committee for the management of the third wave and the Pediatric Task Force to streamline effective treatment of children from COVID-19,” the government stated.

Oxygen supply

“He also apprised the L-G about PSA oxygen plants, cryogenic plants, LMO storage plants, oxygen and bed management in hospitals, arrangement of medicines and vaccination,” the government also stated.

According to the government, preparations are being based on the possibility of likely 37,000 and maximum of 45,000 cases per day during the possible third wave. If the third wave comes and oxygen demand increases, the Delhi government has worked on a war footing to maintain a rigorous supply of oxygen, the government said quoting the Chief Minister.

“The CM apprised the L-G that in a worst-case scenario of a possible third wave and the general situation, other preparations including augmentation of beds is being done,” the government stated. A committee, the government stated, has been constituted to assess the oxygen supply infrastructure in Delhi government hospitals having 100 or more beds and also examine the adequacy of provisions in the expansion plan and suggest the way forward.