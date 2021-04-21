CM, L-G appeal to workers to not leave city; panel constituted

21 April 2021 01:05 IST

Food and lodging at over 200 night shelters from today

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to constitute a committee for the welfare of migrant workers in the Capital on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary (Home) Bhupinder Singh Bhalla would head the committee as nodal officer while Special Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Rajesh Khurana would be the nodal officer from Delhi Police.

According to government sources, measures such as direct cash transfer of ₹5,000 into the bank accounts of workers registered with the government and arrangements for food and lodging at over 200 night shelters would begin by Wednesday.

“I appeal to all the migrant citizens of Delhi not to leave Delhi in panic. I assure you that the government will take care of your needs. All necessary arrangements are being ensured. You run Delhi with your tireless hard work and this city is your own,” Mr. Baijal said in his appeal to migrant workers.

Floating tenders

Government sources said Mr. Baijal had on Tuesday directed the Divisional Commissioner and the Delhi Chief Secretary to float tenders to select NGOs to step up provisions for food and lodging to migrant workers fleeing the city. The L-G also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to instruct personnel to counsel workers to stay back.

According to the Delhi government, direct cash benefits of ₹10,000 were transferred to the accounts of 47,247 registered workers as COVID relief in two separate instalment during the nation wide lockdown last year.

The total number of registered workers in the city as on date was 1,71,861. The cash benefits would be provided from the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Contractors providing food to government schools under the mid-day meal scheme would be roped in to provide food to workers and daily wagers and 24x7 helpline would also be set up to act as a grievance management system, which would be shared through SMS. While 207 night shelters would initially accommodate workers, government schools and other facilities would soon be converted into lodging.

BJP knocks at L-G’s door

Meanwhile, State BJP leaders held a videoconference meeting with L-G over problems being faced by citizens, especially COVID-19 patients and migrant labourers.

MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Gautam Gambhir and MLAs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Vijender Gupta among others were part of the meeting.

According to the party, BJP leaders sought to stress that this was the time for cohesive working but the Delhi government was neither improving the situation nor readying to involve the opposition.

During last year’s COVID lockdown, they said, the civic bodies played a prominent role in helping people but this time the Delhi government was not involving them and requested the formation of COVID sections in corporation hospitals as well as quarantine centres.

In his capacity as head of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the leaders asked the L-G to ensure coordination at various administrative levels to help the people.