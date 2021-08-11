CM Kejriwal, Sisodia say truth has won after court discharges them in Chief Secretary assault case

New Delhi:

11 August 2021 14:59 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal took to twitter saying “Satyamev jayate” following the court decision

With a Delhi court discharging them in the Chief Secretary assault case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on August 11 said the truth has won.

Mr. Sisodia also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of hatching a conspiracy against Mr. Kejriwal.

A Delhi court on August 11 discharged Mr. Kejriwal, his deputy Mr. Sisodia and nine other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the case related to the alleged assault on the then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta, however, ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs — Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal — in the case.

Mr. Kejirwal took to twitter saying "Satyamev jayate" (truth has won) following the court decision.

"It is a day of victory of justice and truth. The court said that all allegations were false and baseless. CM has been acquitted today in that false case. We had been saying from day one that allegations re false," Mr. Sisodia said at an online press conference.

"It was a conspiracy hatched by PM Modi and Centre government led by BJP and the fake case was lodged on their instructions," he charged. "This is the first incident when an elected PM has tried to derail the government of an elected chief minister in this manner. Public has elected both governments, you should not be busy in conspiracies and spying on opposition governments. PM and BJP should apologise to the countrymen for this," he added.

The criminal case relates to the alleged assault on Mr. Prakash during a meeting at Mr. Kejriwal's official residence on February 19, 2018 and besides the Chief Minister and his deputy, 11 AAP MLAs were also made accused in the case.

Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018. Mr. Khan and Mr. Jarwal were granted bail earlier by the high court. The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.