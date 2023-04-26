CM Kejriwal launches 180 revamped, cloud-based Delhi govt. websites

April 26, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 180 revamped websites of different departments and bodies of the Delhi government.

A statement by the government said its new integrated portal will host the revamped websites, which will launch faster and work seamlessly across different devices.

“The new cloud-based portal of the Delhi government eliminates the risk of a server crash, making it faster, more reliable and easily accessible. The government has used modern technology in the new portal and there is sufficient bandwidth. When the traffic increases, these sites will not crash,” it added.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the previous websites were developed in 2008 and based on the technology available at the time. “Modern technology has made things more user-friendly and the new portals will reflect it. These changes will remove the dependency of these websites on the server,” he added.