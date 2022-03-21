CM Kejriwal holds meeting to discuss waterlogging issue in Capital

Also reviews projects for 24x7 tap water supply, cleaning of the Yamuna, sewer line connections and industrial waste treatment

The Delhi government will rope in consultants to overcome the perennial issue of waterlogging, which plagues the Capital every monsoon, authorities decided during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

In the high-level meeting aimed at reviewing the progress of the Delhi Drainage Master Plan, the CM also took stock of all timelines related to the appointment of consultants and augmentation of drains in Delhi.

It was decided, the government said, to rope in consultants to look after the Najafgarh basin as well as the Trans-Yamuna and Barapulla basins — the three major natural drainage basins that the city is divided into. There are also some small drainage basins in Aruna Nagar and Chandrawal, which drain directly into the Yamuna.

Resolving waterlogging

“We have been working very hard to resolve Delhi’s drainage and waterlogging problems. This is our dream project. We should initiate discussions with all caretaker agencies and ask them to let us have charge of transforming the drainage system,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having said at the meeting.

“The problem of drainage and waterlogging affects every citizen of Delhi, if the Delhi government can look after the whole project we will be able to overcome significant challenges and make the system world-class. A plan must be chalked out for this purpose so that requisite approvals can be sought for,” the CM added.

The Delhi government will appoint two consultants to look after the project — one for handling the planned work for the Najafgarh basin and another for the Trans-Yamuna and Barapullah basins. The consultants will prepare the blueprints for augmenting Delhi’s drainage systems and monitor their implementation as well.

The CM also directed officers to resolve the problem of waterlogging during heavy rains at the earliest possible. For this purpose, the government stated, necessary changes will be made in every wastewater drain and stormwater drain, so that even during heavy rains, better drainage can be ensured and the problem of waterlogging can be resolved.

A separate project will be made for minor changes required in every drain in specific. The officers concerned have been instructed to prepare the complete plan at the earliest, according to the government.

There are about 2,846 drains in Delhi spread over a combined length of about 3,692 kilometres. Most of these drains are maintained by the Public Works Department. To prevent waterlogging in the future, the department has started working on 147 identified hotspots on the basis of both short-term and long-term strategies, the government said.

Improving sewerage

Mr. Kejriwal also reviewed several ongoing projects by the Delhi Jal Board, including 24-hour tap water supply, cleaning of the Yamuna, sewer line connections to all houses and industrial waste treatment.

According to the government, 716 sewer lines have been laid out and commissioned until now across the city and around 62 colonies have been covered under existing STPs with 7 STPs in the tendering stage. A total of 1,799 sewer lines will be laid out and commissioned by December 2024.

“The sewer lines have been laid across Delhi, but taking sewer connections must be made time-bound for the residents of Delhi. There should be no laxity in the process,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The CM was informed that, in total, STPs with a total capacity of 239 MGD will be added by June 2023. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that action is taken against industries in Delhi releasing waste causing water pollution.