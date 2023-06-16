ADVERTISEMENT

CM Kejriwal applauds Delhi govt. school students on stellar NEET show

June 16, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - New Delhi

Of the 1,074 students, 695 were girls while 379 were boys, according to an official statement

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A total of 1,074 students from Delhi government-run schools have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year, according to data shared by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. 

Applauding the students, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted, “Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi government schools qualified NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congratulations to all students, parents and teachers.” 

The Chief Minister also shared a screenshot, along with his tweet, displaying the number of students who have qualified for the medical entrance test in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. According to the list, 569 students cleared the examination in 2020, 496 in 2021 and 648 in 2022.

Congratulating the students, Education Minister Atishi said, “The Delhi government remains committed to fostering a holistic educational ecosystem that nurtures the talent and aspirations of every student. By focusing on quality education, innovative teaching methodologies, and comprehensive student support, the government aims to empower the youth of Delhi to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Of the 1,074 students, 695 were girls while 379 were boys, reflecting the “progressive empowerment” of girl students in the Delhi government’s education system, an official statement said. 

