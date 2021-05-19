‘CM is the sole reason for oxygen crisis’

New Delhi

19 May 2021 23:19 IST

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being the sole reason for the oxygen crisis in the Capital.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the oxygen distribution policy of the Delhi government was faulty right from the beginning, which led to people losing their dear ones.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the Centre allocated oxygen in line with the Delhi government’s demand but it neither had tankers nor other arrangements to store it.

