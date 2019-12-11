‘CM is the biggest hindrance to regularisation of colonies’

The Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi chief, Manoj Tiwari, on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being “the biggest hindrance” in relation to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies here.

Speaking at a public meeting in West Delhi’s Vikas Nagar, he said the government, which came to power on the issues being faced by the residents of such colonies, has been keeping the matter “pending for five years”.

“With the efforts of the Centre, the registration work of the properties in unauthorised colonies will begin on December 16 and the people will get ownership rights of their houses,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

‘Hellish conditions’

The residents of such colonies were forced to live under “hellish conditions” and had been betrayed by both the previous Congress and the current government in this regard, the North East MP said.

These residents had requested the then Congress government “again and again” to regularise their colonies and provide basic amenities but the party misled them on the issue just like the government, he said.

He added that the BJP is working to connect Delhi with the mainstream development “but with the help of costly advertisements, AAP is trying to show that they are working for the city”.

Centre to AAP govt.

“All the seven MPs of Delhi were sending proposals to regularise unauthorised colonies in their respective areas and taking further action on this issue. The Centre wrote many letters to the government but it sought time for taking steps to regularise these colonies and delayed this process,” he added.