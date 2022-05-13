CM inaugurates new building at Karkardooma Court Complex

Committed towards empowering the judiciary: Kejriwal

A new building with 44 courtrooms was inaugurated in Karkardooma Court Complex by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

The state-of-the-art building was developed by the Delhi government as part of its commitment to enhancing the judicial infrastructure of the Capital, the Chief Minister said.

“The Delhi government is trying its best to strengthen Delhi’s Judiciary to a level that it stands as a model system for the country. The government is committed towards the cause of empowering the judiciary and will not rest till the goal is accomplished,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“In just five years, the Delhi government increased the budget allocation for the judiciary from ₹660 crore to ₹2,000 crore,” he added.