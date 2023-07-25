CM inaugurates Delhi’s first RO ‘water ATM’; 500 more to be set up

July 25, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the city’s first ‘water ATM’, which provides drinking water treated using the reverse osmosis (RO) process, in Mayapuri Phase 2 on Monday.

The Delhi government has established four such water ATMs as part of a pilot project, said a senior official, adding that plans are afoot to set up a network of 500 water ATMs across the city.

Anyone with a water ATM card, issued by the Delhi Jal Board, would be able to draw up to 20 litres of water daily from these ATMs free of cost, the official said.

Water drawn over the daily quota will be charged at the rate of ₹1.60 per 20 litres, he added.

“The launch of water ATMs is a crucial step towards ensuring that every citizen of Delhi receives clean and pure water at their doorstep. No longer will the residents in areas without water pipelines have to rely on water tankers or compromised water sources,” Mr. Kejriwal said on Monday.

“We have piloted this facility in four areas of the city and the response so far has been very good. Over the coming months, we will extend this facility to other areas of Delhi,” the CM said.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the CM had announced the scheme “to divert attention from his failures”.

