CM inaugurates 450-bed Burari Hospital

New Delhi

26 July 2020 01:11 IST

The hospital will eventually have 700 beds; 125 beds to have oxygen supply

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the 450-bed Burari Hospital in Delhi via videoconferencing. The newly set-up hospital will eventually have a total of 700 beds, out of which 450 have been installed.

Around 125 beds will have oxygen supply and the capacity will be enhanced in the coming days, the Delhi government said in a statement.

“I am very happy to be inaugurating the Burari Hospital today. I could not be there due to COVID-19 and various other arrangements. I visited the hospital a few days ago to inspect all arrangements that were being made in the hospital. The opening of this hospital will add 450 more beds in the health infrastructure in Delhi,” he said.

Recovery rate

He also said the number of cases, positivity ratio and death ratio had gone down while the recovery rate had increased over the last month. “This is the result of the hard work of all people. The Burari Hospital will serve the people of the area in the coming days and this hospital has started at the right time when we are battling COVID-19,” he also said.

Mr. Kejriwal also met the family of Arun Kumar, a civil defence volunteer, who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty, and offered them a cheque of ₹1 crore as financial assistance.

Kumar was a resident of Rajpuri in Uttam Nagar. He was on duty in Dwarka and contracted the virus in the course of his duty before succumbing to it a few days ago while undergoing treatment.

“Without caring for his own life, he did not lag in serving his duty and kept helping people. I met his family, his father, his wife and his children. His daughter is in Class 12 and his son is in Class 9. Their education should not stop at any cost. The Delhi government will do whatever it can to support their education,” he also said.