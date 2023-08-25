CM inaugurates 206 roads, 412 drains in Vikaspuri

August 25, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated 206 roads and 412 drains, which have been built at a cost of ₹31 crore in Om Vihar Phase-5, an unauthorised colony in Vikaspuri Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kejriwal said his vision is to give Delhi the best facilities and amenities through steadfast development and he doesn’t play dirty politics in the name of caste or religion.

“In the past 75 years, the previous governments could not even provide basic facilities like roads, sewers and clean drinking water to the people of Delhi, which is the country’s capital,” he said.

The CM highlighted that all political parties ask for votes in the name of caste and religion, but he will never do so. He said that his mission is to give Delhi the best facilities, irrespective of which religion the people belong to.

The CM said that the AAP government is on a mission to provide all amenities in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi.

“There are 14 government schools in Vikaspuri. Earlier, they were in pathetic condition. They were being run either under tents or the classrooms were in dilapidated condition. Now, we have built excellent buildings in government schools. We can touch the moon only when our children get a quality education,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that he has taken a vow to provide quality education to each and every child, irrespective of the fact that they are poor or rich.

Unauthorised colonies are a major vote bank for AAP in Delhi. The CM had inaugurated roads and sewers in Dwarka Assembly on Wednesday. More such programmes are lined up in the coming days, according to party sources.