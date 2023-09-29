CM house row: ‘will Modi resign if nothing comes of CBI probe?’

September 29, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday “welcomed” the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of his official bungalow, and said the move “reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fears”.

The CBI’s inquiry into the renovation of the CM’s official residence — 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines — comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved a probe on May 23 following a letter from L-G V.K. Saxena.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kejriwal said, “This is not the first inquiry [against me]. They have conducted more than 50 inquiries in the past eight years. They say Kejriwal has done scam in excise policy, in building schools, in buses, and whatnot. It shows that the Prime Minister is scared.”

“They have filed more than 33 cases against me and conducted numerous inquiries ever since I have become the CM but nothing has been found. So, now they have started a new inquiry. I welcome it, but nothing will be found in this one too. Will he [PM] then resign for conducting a false inquiry?” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener said.

‘Substantial evidence’

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Mr. Kejriwal is nervous since it is now his turn to go to jail. Mr. Sachdeva claimed that substantial evidence has been found in every probe against AAP leaders. “The result is that today both Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are in jail. Despite repeated appeals, they are not getting bail,” he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also launched a scathing attack at AAP and said the CBI probe will reveal all violations in the project and on whose orders they were being carried out.