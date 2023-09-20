CM House renovation: HC reserves order on protection to officials

September 20, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a plea challenging an order protecting from coercive action six officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), who were issued show-cause notices over the “gross violation” of rules in renovating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residential complex.

The show-cause notices against the PWD officials were issued by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in June this year. On September 15, a single judge Bench of the High Court ordered that no coercive steps be taken by any authority against the PWD officials till October 12.

The appeal filed by Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J Rajasekhar sought to set aside the September 15 order. The Special Secretary’s appeal came up before a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, which reserved its verdict.

A total of ₹52.71 crore was spent on CM’s official residence, as per a DoV report commissioned by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. The DoV, in the show-cause notice, stated that the PWD demolished the previous CM residence without a proper survey and that a new building was constructed without a sanctioned building plan.

It also alleged that changes were made in the original plan on the CM’s directions, resulting in a deviation from the sanctioned amount.

