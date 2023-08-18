HamberMenu
CM house case: notice issued to Delhi govt. on plea by 6 PWD officials

August 18, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A total of ₹52.71 crore was spent on CM’s official residence, as per a DoV report commissioned by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

A total of ₹52.71 crore was spent on CM’s official residence, as per a DoV report commissioned by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

The High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Delhi government on a plea by six Public Works Department (PWD) officials challenging the show-cause notices issued to them by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in connection with the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residential complex.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh also issued notices to the Special Secretary (Vigilance) and the Public Works Department (PWD) on the petition and granted them four weeks to file a counter affidavit.

The court posted the case for further hearing on October 12.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government and the PWD, stated that the government would take no coercive steps against the PWD officials till the next date of hearing.

On the other hand, Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar submitted that “there is no force in the objections raised on behalf of the petitioners that the show-cause notice has been issued without jurisdiction”.

