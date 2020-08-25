CM holds talks with weekly market bodies

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met with members of the weekly market associations of Delhi to discuss measures to revive the sector.
He said all stakeholders will have to work together to strengthen Delhi's economy.
The meeting comes days after a decision was made to allow weekly markets to open on a trial basis.
The representatives of the associations thanked Mr. Kejriwal, who said the government will develop a system for revamping the weekly markets so that they can be converted into popular tourist spots.
“There is no source of tax revenue for the government. We have managed the subsidies so they do not stop. We could have stopped the subsidies on water and electricity, but we decided to keep the subsidies for the people, including free bus rides for women because this is the need of the hour,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
Mr. Kejriwal also requested the associations to maintain social distancing in the markets.
“This is important so that the opening of markets on a trial basis is soon converted into a permanent plan by the Lieutenant-Governor,” he added.
