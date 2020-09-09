CM holds review meeting to assess COVID-19 situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on Wednesday and directed the hospitals and authorities to take all preventive measures to contain its spread.

The review meeting was attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with the Chief Secretary and senior officials of the health department and medical superintendents of government hospitals and heads of private labs in Delhi.

Along with directing the authorities to provide every possible help to the hospitals to prevent the spread of infection, Mr. Kejriwal said that just like Delhi was able to control the virus with the collective efforts of two crore people, it will be able to do this again with everyone’s support.

The high-level review meeting was held to analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, days after the Chief Minister had directed the authorities to double the testing and enabling testing without the requirement of a doctor’s prescription.

Testing doubled

“Tests have been increased from 20,000 to 40,000 per day. I request everyone to encourage as many people as possible to get tested without any delay. If any hospital is experiencing any issues, they can directly reach me and I will extend all possible help in this regard,” he also said.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary and officers concerned that all State and Central government SOPs should be strictly enforced and there should be no complacency regarding the same.

Mr. Kejriwal also instructed the heads of the private labs in Delhi to not deny tests for anybody who wants to get tested. He further directed ambulance services that no calls from patients should be refused and they should be transferred to the hospitals if needed as soon as possible.

The Corona App should display all information regarding the number of beds and ventilators well-within time to prevent panic, Mr. Kejriwal asserted.

The government said Delhi has witnessed a “slight increase” in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with the re-starting of various activities since the unlock guidelines have come into force. Along with this, Delhi is also witnessing migration of people from other States in search of jobs and livelihoods, it added.