CM holds review meeting on road redesigning project

New Delhi

13 November 2020 00:56 IST

Facilities to be created along the lines of European cities

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday convened a review meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) officials on the ongoing road redesigning project in the Capital along the lines of European cities.

Mr. Kejriwal directed the officials concerned to ensure that all obstacles under the pilot project to redesign seven identified roads be removed. He said that the process of appointing a consultant for the redesigning of roads was in the final stage.

The facilities that will be created on the redesigned roads will include parking for rickshaws, green belts, open public spaces, cycle and pedestrian lanes among others. The project will follow the Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) model with the construction company having the responsibility to maintain the road for 15 years, the government stated.

The deadline for redesigning the first seven roads has been extended till March 2021 due to the pandemic. According to the government, efforts are under way to redesign 100-feet wide and 500 kilometre long roads in the city.

The government said that priority will be to remove bottlenecks for smooth flow of vehicles and an organised lane system. The second goal would be to increase the efficiency of the existing space of the roads so that spaces are best utilised, it added.

There will be measured and planned spaces for vehicles, non-motorised vehicles, footpaths, and side-lanes. The footpaths will be widely mapped to an average of 10-feet for the convenience of the pedestrians. These footpaths will be redesigned and reconstructed as per a standard height for the convenience of the physically handicapped, the government said.

The government stated there will be separate spaces for the planting of trees on the sides of the footpaths, separate parking spaces for electric vehicles and auto-rickshaws alongside the footpaths. The slope of the roads, as well as the drains will be redesigned to tackle the problem of waterlogging on the roads.

Rainwater harvesting structures will also be built inside the drainage systems and no surface on any road or roadside will be left uncovered in order to ensure that there is no dust on the roads, the government said.