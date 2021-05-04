Delhi

CM holds meeting to strengthen home isolation system

**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM A LIVE VIDEO STREAM** New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses in New Delhi, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_26_2021_000058B)  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a review meeting to further strengthen the home isolation system for COVID patients. Apart from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

The government said the Chief Minister was given detailed information about the facilities being provided to people undergoing treatment at home.

During the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal told that those under home isolation should get a call from a team of doctors within 24 hours of being tested positive so that counselling can begin as soon as possible.

The government said Mr. Kejriwal has asked to ensure that a “very clear and clean record” be kept of daily COVID reports, including the number of patients needing hospital admission and those under home isolation.

Patients under home isolation should also be provided with an oximeter along with a COVID kit, he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also instructed the authorities regarding the need to strengthen the home isolation system so that such patients can get good treatment with timely counselling.

