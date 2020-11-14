CM holds meeting on construction of EWS flats

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting with Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) officials on Friday regarding 89,400 EWS flats to be constructed across Delhi by 2025.
“We have to provide shelter to every poor person in Delhi. The project should be completed within its due time,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
According to the government, the construction of 89,400 flats will be carried out in three phases with 41,400 in the first, 18,000 in the second and 30,000 flats in the third phase.
The Delhi government is preparing a detailed rehabilitation and construction plan and architect consultants will be appointed for the project, it said.
