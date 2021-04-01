CM holds meet with DSIIDC over development in industrial areas

Kejriwal directs officials to expedite work for larger industrial development in city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officials of the DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) regarding the development of various industrial areas in Delhi.

According to the government, Mr. Kejriwal expressed satisfaction regarding the ongoing industrial work and directed officials to expedite the ongoing work for larger industrial development in the city.

During the review meeting, Mr. Kejriwal directed the officials to finish the development work within the stipulated time so that the overall industrial development in Delhi gets a larger boost.

The industrial areas included in the discussion were Mangolpuri industrial area, Patparganj industrial area, Mayapuri industrial area, Udyog Nagar industrial area, Okhla industrial area, Jhilmil industrial area, Jhandewalan industrial area, Kirti Nagar industrial area, GTK road industrial area, Bhorgarh industrial area, and Bawana Phase 2 industrial area.

During the meeting, senior officials apprised the Chief Minister of the progress of the work in these areas and the satisfactory pace of work was noted and acknowledged.

According to officials, at Mayapuri Industrial area, more than 85% of the development work has been completed. Similarly, 99% of the road and drainage work at Udyog Nagar Industrial area has been completed and 95% of the road work at Okhla Industrial area has been completed, the government stated.