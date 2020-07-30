CM holds meet to plan revival of economy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of over 28 industrial associations and urged them to join hands with the Delhi government in reviving the city’s economy.

He took suggestions made by various industry representatives and assured them of full support of the State government. A total of 28 industrial associations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry, Badli Industrial Estate Association, Narela Industrial Complex Welfare Association, Okhla Chamber of Industries, Apex Chamber of Commerce and Bawana Manufacturers Welfare Association, attended the meeting.

“While acknowledging that these are challenging times and that the economic revival of Delhi was an uphill task, Mr. Kejriwal stressed on how Delhi defeated COVID-19 by coming together and the need of collective efforts of all the stakeholders to work together towards the economic revival of the national capital,” the Delhi government said in a statement.