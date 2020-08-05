CM holds meet to discuss death rate in hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday convened a meeting with committees, which were constituted last month to inspect 10 city hospitals with the highest mortality rate and give hospital-wise recommendations on following standard operating procedures and protocols.

In the meeting, each of the four committees submitted their reports and presented recommendations to the Chief Minister to induce measures for improving COVID-19 patient care services and reducing mortality in the hospitals.

“Mr. Kejriwal reiterated on Wednesday that all steps should be taken to bring deaths to zero. During the inspection by the committees, it was found that the death rate in all these hospitals has decreased as compared to earlier,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

“Chief Minister is personally monitoring all critical COVID-19 patients. On July 16, a checklist was sent by the Health Department to the hospitals for COVID-19 patient management which further helped reduce deaths,” the statement also said.

As a result of these measures, the government said, deaths due to the pandemic in Delhi had come down to 11 on Wednesday.

The committees were constituted on July 30 and various government and private hospitals, such as Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Max East and West, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, RML Hospital are being inspected by them.

“On the suggestions of the committees, measures to contain ward deaths and provide the best services to COVID-19 patients in the hospitals will be taken on behalf of the Delhi government,” the statement said.

“Each of the committees proposed suggestions on reducing mortality at the hospitals,” it added.