CM, his deputy sought bail shamefully, says BJP

The Delhi BJP on Thursday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and their legislator colleagues hours after they obtained bail in a criminal case pertaining to the alleged physical assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta said history had been created with Mr. Kejriwal and his deputy “shamefully obtaining bail” in the criminal case even as attempts were made to deny Mr. Prakash the opportunity to have a special public prosecutor contest his case.

Denied basic right

“But for the court’s intervention, the government was bent on denying the basic right to fair legal defence [to the Chief Secretary] in court. It is now expected that the case will reach its logical conclusion, with all hurdles put by the Delhi government in the road to justice now removed,” Mr. Gupta said.

He added that the AAP government, which had come to power on the plank of “a different kind” of governance, seemed to have lived up to its promise but only in terms “seeking bail”.

“Whoever has heard of a bail-seeking Chief Minister and his deputy? No one in the history of the country occupying such an office has ever had to face a charge sheet in a case of criminal intimidation, assault and confinement of a Chief Secretary of a State. No government has ever had to fight in court to refuse a special prosecutor to a senior officer,” he said, adding that the AAP government has “no moral right” to stay in power.