CM highlights efforts to tackle climate change

At global meet, he explains govt.’s plans

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the ‘Daring Cities 2020’ conference on Wednesday where he spoke on the multilevel action taken by his government to tackle climate change and pollution in the Capital.

Mr. Kejriwal was among the five urban leaders from around the world to speak at the Daring Cities 2020 conference, a global, action-oriented forum to recognise courageous urban leaders taking bold climate action across the world, according to the Delhi government.

Key initiatives

In the last five years, the government had taken several measures to tackle the twin problems, which had resulted in a reduction in pollution by 25% on the average PM 2.5 level, said the Chief Minister. “Some of the main initiatives we took to control this and respond to the climate emergency are introducing odd-even schemes, shutting down thermal power plants, banning the use of polluting fuels, and starting a mega green drive,” he said in his address.

“Delhi is the only city/State in India that has shut down all thermal power plants. Today, we have no coal-based, polluting power plants. We are trying to make a big shift towards renewable energy to address the crisis of climate change and pollution. Last year, we shut down one more thermal power plant. The 45-acre land on which it was located will be used to develop a solar park that will produce 5 MW of electricity,” he also said.

Under the mega green drive, he said, the Delhi government planted more than 3.6 million saplings in 2019-20 and Delhi’s green cover was continuously increasing.

In an effort to devise sustainable solutions to reduce stubble burning, he said, the Delhi government had joined hands with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute to bring in the bio-decomposer technique.

“This year, we are promoting an innovative sustainable technique called the bio-decomposer which involves making a liquid solution and spraying it on the crop stubble. The stubble softens and melts in 20 days and the farmer can then begin with sowing again. This zero-emission solution will greatly help to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

The Delhi government is also promoting public and non-motorised public transport, he said and the important focus in the next five years would be to double the fleet of public buses and develop a widely accessible, affordable, and integrated public transport system in Delhi.

”Our aim is to make Delhi the EV Capital of the world. The Delhi government has recently notified a very progressive EV policy that will enable a large-scale transition to EV vehicles - 25% of the new vehicles by 2024 will be EVs,” he also said.