CM hands Services, Vigilance depts. to Atishi; file with L-G

August 09, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a file to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the nod to assign the Services and Vigilance departments to Cabinet Minister Atishi, officials of the Delhi government and Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after the Rajya Sabha cleared The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which effectively gives control of the Services Department and the city’s Group A officers to the Central government-appointed L-G.

Confirming the receipt of the file from the Delhi government, a senior Raj Niwas official said it is yet to be approved by Mr. Saxena.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party did not give any reasons for the Cabinet reshuffle.

The Services and Vigilance portfolios are currently held by Saurabh Bharadwaj. He is also in charge of Urban Development, Water, Irrigation and Flood Control, Health, and Industries.

Following the arrest and resignation of Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Ms. Atishi and Mr. Bharadwaj were inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in March.

Power, Education, Public Works, Women and Child Development, as well as Art, Culture and Tourism were among the key portfolios first allocated to Ms. Atishi. In June, she was given additional charge of Finance, Revenue, Planning and Public Relations departments which were earlier held by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Once the L-G clears the file, Ms. Atishi — the only woman Minister in the city — will hold 14 portfolios.

Confrontations with L-G

Control over Delhi bureaucrats as well as the Services and Vigilance departments has been a bone of contention between the AAP government and the L-G. Mr. Bharadwaj has led his party’s charge during confrontations with Mr. Saxena.

After the Supreme Court had in May ruled in favour of the elected government in the services matter, Mr. Bharadwaj divested Y.V.V.J Rajasekhar, the Special Secretary of Services and Vigilance, of his powers.

However, the Centre passed the Delhi services ordinance and reinstated Mr. Rajasekhar. The ordinance was eventually replaced with the Bill that was passed on Monday.

A first-time MLA, Ms. Atishi represents the Kalkaji Assembly constituency and has served as the adviser to Mr. Sisodia when he was the Education Minister. She is also a member of AAP’s political affairs committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.